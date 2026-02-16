Rugby star Herschel Jantjies marries longtime partner

Congratulations are in order for Herschel Jantjies and his partner, Kelsey, after they tied the knot at the weekend.
The Stormers rugby player and his wife shared their wedding pictures in a joint Instagram post with the caption, “I get to love you for the rest of my life.”
Herschel and his blushing bride have been together for several years. In February 2024, they welcomed their first child.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.