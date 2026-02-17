DJ Speedsta fires shots at Blxckie, claims rapper made no impact in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A war of words has erupted in the local hip-hop scene after 5FM DJ Speedsta publicly criticised rapper Blxckie, claiming the star had made little impact on the music industry in 2025.

The comments, made during a recent discussion, quickly sparked debate among fans and industry insiders, with many taking to social media to weigh in.

Speedsta, a well-known tastemaker and radio personality, reportedly questioned Blxckie’s contribution to the scene last year, suggesting the rapper had not delivered notable hits or maintained strong visibility compared to his previous momentum.

Fans of Blxckie, however, were quick to defend the rapper, arguing that his influence and catalogue speak for themselves and that success in the industry cannot always be measured by constant releases or chart dominance.

The exchange has ignited conversations about consistency, longevity and pressure within South Africa’s competitive hip-hop landscape, with many calling for unity rather than public spats between industry figures.

Neither camp has issued a formal statement to calm tensions, but the discussion continues to trend online as supporters from both sides debate who holds the stronger argument.

TshisaLIVE understands that fans are now watching closely to see whether the situation will escalate or lead to a public reconciliation between the two artists and industry personalities.