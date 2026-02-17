From beats to eats: Busta 929 cooks up a tasty new hustle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano heavyweight Busta 929 is proving he has talents beyond the decks after a video of him cooking up a storm in the kitchen went viral on social media this week.

In the widely shared clip, the music producer and hitmaker is seen confidently preparing a meal, showing off impressive culinary skills that left fans pleasantly surprised. While best known for dominating the Amapiano charts and delivering dancefloor anthems, the star now seems ready to explore a new passion: cooking.

Social media users quickly reacted to the video, with many praising the musician for showcasing a different side of himself, while others joked that fans might soon see him hosting cooking sessions or even launching a food brand.

Some users said it was refreshing to see artists embrace life beyond music, applauding the star for keeping things relatable and authentic.

However, when contacted by TshisaLIVE, Busta 929 downplayed the hype, saying: “It’s nothing hectic, I’m still learning.”

Whether it was just a fun moment or the beginning of a new venture, fans are excited to see what he serves up next, both in music and possibly on the plate.