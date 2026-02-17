Mbali Ngidi and DJ Tira spread Valentine’s love at Osindisweni Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multitalented performer Mbali Ngidi, with award-winning hitmaker DJ Tira, touched hearts this Valentine’s Day with a visit to Osindisweni Hospital in her hometown of Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a heartfelt act of gratitude, the Emadweleni hitmaker personally thanked nurses, doctors and support staff, presenting them with Valentine’s gifts as a symbol of love, recognition and appreciation for the work they do daily, often under challenging circumstances.

The initiative was more than a seasonal gesture and carries deep personal significance for the singer, whose mother Delisile Ngidi served as a nurse at the hospital for 32 years before she died in 2023. The hospital also holds sentimental value as the place where Mbali was born.

She said the gesture was inspired by her mother’s lifelong commitment to helping others, along with the support of her colleagues.

“I grew up watching my mother dedicate her life to caring for others. Nurses and health-care workers are the backbone of our communities and this visit is my way of honouring her legacy while showing appreciation to the people who continue to serve with compassion every day,” she said.

DJ Tira joined Mbali in spreading Valentine’s cheer, chatting with hospital staff and thanking them for their selfless service. Their visit created a festive atmosphere in the hospital, with workers expressing gratitude for the recognition and saying such gestures uplift morale and remind them their work does not go unnoticed.

Community members praised the artists’ initiative, saying the visit highlights the importance of recognising frontline health-care workers who serve communities with dedication and care.