Nomcebo dot Mthethwa refutes Khama Billiat relationship rumours

Nomcebo dot Mthethwa has spoken out to address rumours around her relationship status.

Addressing reports that her ex-husband is soccer legend Khama Billiat, Nomcebo refuted she was ever associated with the star or knew him personally.

“For too long, I have remained quiet, choosing to focus on my craft and believing that these baseless allegations would eventually fade away. However, my silence has been mistaken for weakness. These persistent lies have now crossed a line, severely impacting my professional career, damaging my brand image, and causing unnecessary distress to my family and personal life,” read the statement.

Nomcebo said she had worked hard to build a reputation and would take legal action against ”reckless claims” to put the rumour to bed.

“I have now engaged both my management team and my legal counsel to handle this matter aggressively. We are moving forward to settle this once and for all.”

