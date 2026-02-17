RISING STAR | From Umlazi to the Mic: Miss O’s journey of heartfelt music and hustle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Meet Miss O, a 34-year-old vocalist and songwriter from Umlazi whose love for music runs in the family and through her veins. For Miss O, music has never been just a hobby, it’s her identity.

“I started singing at a very young age, growing up in a family that loves music and is blessed with natural talent,” she says. “Being surrounded by voices and melodies at home made me realise that music wasn’t just something I enjoy, it’s who I am.”

Miss O’s journey hasn’t been without challenges, but each hurdle has been a lesson. Over the years, she has collaborated with producers such as DJ Lusiman, Color Blind, Njiva, Manci DJ, and X Wise, who features on one of her tracks. These collaborations helped her discover her unique sound and strengthen her confidence as an artist.

As both a vocalist and songwriter, Miss O pours her heart into every lyric. “Most of my songs are based on my own life experiences, my struggles, my hopes and my dreams. Sometimes they are inspired by the people I meet and the places I visit. I believe music should be honest and felt, not just heard,” she explains.

So far, Miss O has released five singles and an EP, each one a reflection of her journey and a piece of her story shared with the world. But even with her growing music career, she remains grounded.

“When I’m not in the studio, I sell fruit and vegetables for a living,” she says. “It keeps me humble and reminds me every day why I must keep pushing and believing in my gift.”

Miss O is proof that passion, perseverance, and authenticity can carve a path to success even when the road is tough. And for her, the microphone is only the beginning.