WATCH | Sun-El Musician’s ‘Under the Sun’ shines a light on African electronic music

Sun-El Musician launch his new album last week.

Sun-El Musician released his fourth album Under The Sun on Friday last week. It features Mnqobi Yazo, Heavy K, Nasty C and rising stars Sai Hla.

TshisaLIVE’s Kgomotso Moganedi and Thabo Tshabalala were at the launch.