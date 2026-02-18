Black Brain Pictures celebrates Safta nominations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning production house Black Brain Pictures has expressed gratitude and excitement after securing multiple nominations at the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Safta), marking another proud moment for the company and its growing list of acclaimed productions.

Taking to social media, the production company shared the exciting news with fans and industry peers, thanking the teams and audiences who continue to support their storytelling.

“We are excited to share that Black Brain Pictures has received multiple nominations at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards. Nominations across our movies and shows. What an incredible honour!

“A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal cast, our dedicated crews and every single viewer who tunes in, supports and believes in these stories. We truly couldn’t do this without you,” the statement read.

The nominations signal continued recognition for the company’s contribution to film and television storytelling in South Africa, with several of its productions resonating strongly with audiences across the country.

Industry peers and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, applauding the company’s continued success and wishing them well ahead of the awards ceremony.

With multiple productions in the running, anticipation is high to see how the studio fares when winners are announced at this year’s ceremony.

