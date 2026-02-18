DJ Maphorisa calls for unity to revive SA hip-hop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning producer and hitmaker DJ Maphorisa has shared his concerns about the state of hip-hop in South Africa, saying the genre has lost some of the spark that once made it dominant on local charts and stages.

Taking to social media, the star expressed disappointment.

“DJ Maphorisa is not happy with the current state of SA hip-hop. Artists must work together for the genre to return to its glory days,” he shared.

SA hiphop guys need to work together this camp camp thing is not working 💔 — MadMoney (@DjMaphorisa) February 17, 2026

His comments have sparked conversation among fans and industry players, with many agreeing collaboration and unity among artists could help revive the scene. Others said competition and division within the industry have made it difficult for the genre to grow collectively.

Known for his influence across many genres, including amapiano and Afropop, Maphorisa has played a key role in shaping contemporary South African music. His call for collaboration is being seen by many as a push for artists to support one another rather than compete in isolation.

As debates continue online, fans are hopeful renewed partnerships and fresh creative energy could help hip-hop reclaim its strong footing in the local music landscape.