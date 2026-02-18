Gospel star Keke opens up about lifelong bond with Skeem GP in heartfelt tribute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Skeem GP, in his days while in prison, was visited by Keke.

Gospel star Keke has opened up about the deep bond he shares with long-time friend and media personality Themba “Skeem GP” Lukhele, crediting him as one of the key figures who helped shape his career and personal journey.

Taking to social media, Keke shared an emotional message reflecting on their friendship and the impact Themba has had on his life over the years.

“Throughout life, one encounters individuals who profoundly impact their perspective, shifting it to another dimension. Upon meeting Themba, also known as Skeem GP, many years ago, I encountered a dependable and reliable individual in all aspects,” Keke wrote.

The singer said despite rumours and negative talk surrounding Themba at the time, it was his genuine character that stood out.

“It was his heart, beyond the whispers in the corridors, that drew me to him, making him a brother indeed,” he said. “Though I generally do not enjoy participating in podcasts, I made an exception for him due to our long history and untold stories.”

The musician credited Themba for supporting him since the early days of his career, saying their friendship has grown into a lifelong brotherhood.

“This man has been instrumental in my career from the beginning, providing immense support — and our bond has transcended friendship to a brotherly relationship that will last a lifetime.”

Keke also recounted a tense incident involving rival promoters in Thokoza, where Themba allegedly stepped in to protect him.

“When confronted by the Pijama Boys in Thokoza, this man intervened on my behalf, urging them to release me, despite their refusal. He also ensured that I did not have my fingerprints taken on that day, and it was then that I noticed his authenticity and ability to tell the truth even in the midst of adversity,” Keke shared.

Meanwhile, asked what fans can expect from him in the near future, Skeem GP revealed that viewers can look forward to new developments on TV.

“Season 3 of Moja Love should resume soon. We’ll start shooting somewhere in March,” he said, hinting at his upcoming projects on Moja Love.