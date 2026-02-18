‘House of Zwide’: Love, lies and redemption as Soka’s proposal turns into a test of character

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mampho and Soka's love story is put to the test.

Romance takes centre stage this week on House of Zwide as viewers prepare for one of the most emotional moments yet, when Soka goes down on one knee to propose to Mampho in Friday’s episode airing on 20 February.

House of Zwide is airing on e.tv weekdays at 7.30pm.

In a scene filled with tenderness and vulnerability, Mampho says “yes”, marking what seems like the beginning of a hopeful new chapter for the couple. The moment celebrates love, growth and the promise of second chances - themes that have kept fans glued to their screens.

But as loyal viewers know, love stories in the fashion drama rarely unfold without complications.

As wedding preparations begin, Soka finds himself battling mounting financial pressure. Determined to give Mampho the wedding she deserves, his desperation slowly pushes him toward dangerous choices. Borrowed money soon becomes overwhelming, and temptation takes hold.

Love, lies and redemption as Soka’s proposal to Mampho turns into a test of character. (Supplied)

In a shocking twist, Soka crosses a line by stealing from his workplace, setting off events that threaten to cost him everything; his job, his integrity and potentially the woman he loves.

The storyline touches on a reality many young couples face: the pressure to provide, fear of failure and how pride can lead to devastating consequences. It paints a raw and relatable picture of how financial strain can test even the strongest relationships.

At its core, however, the storyline is about grace and forgiveness.

When the truth eventually comes out, Mampho is forced to make a life-changing decision. In true month-of-love spirit, forgiveness wins.

The big question remains, however: will Soka learn from his mistakes, and can love survive poor decisions?

