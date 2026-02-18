Listeners puzzled as DJ Sgqemeza goes missing from Ukhozi FM’s 2026 calendar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Listeners of Ukhozi FM have been left confused after popular radio personality DJ Sgqemeza was noticeably absent from the station’s newly released 2026 calendar, sparking speculation about his future at the station.

The veteran broadcaster, whose real name is Sipho Mbatha, has traditionally appeared on the station’s annual calendar — making his absence this year a talking point among loyal listeners.

Addressing the matter, SABC head of communications Mmoni Ngubane confirmed that the omission was made at the presenter’s own request.

“The SABC can confirm that Sipho ”Sgqemeza" Mbatha was not featured in this year’s calendar, as in previous years, in line with his personal request, which the station continues to respect,” Ngubane said.

While the broadcaster has clarified the situation, the development has still left many listeners wondering what lies ahead for the seasoned DJ on the popular radio station, as neither the station nor the presenter has publicly addressed any future plans regarding his role on air.

Meanwhile, social media users have been sharing mixed reactions, with many expressing confusion and concern over the presenter’s absence.

Some listeners questioned whether the move signals a possible exit, with one user writing: “Ukhozi FM without DJ Sgqemeza doesn’t feel the same. We need clarity.”

Another listener commented: “Every year we look forward to seeing our favourite presenters on the calendar. This year feels incomplete without Sgqemeza.”

Others, however, supported the station’s explanation, saying the DJ deserves privacy if the decision was personal.

As speculation continues online, loyal listeners remain hopeful that clarity will soon emerge regarding the future of one of the station’s most recognisable voices.