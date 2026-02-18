SNAPS | Mpho Popps shares wedding-day pictures to mark milestone with wife Latoyah

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane is beaming with joy and gratitude after marking a major milestone with his long-time partner, Latoyah Makaelo-Modikoane.

In celebration of their anniversary, the couple, who tied the knot in February 2023 and held a star-studded traditional wedding last year, shared images from their wedding day and expressed their love for each other.

“Happy anniversary, Latoyah Makaelo Modikoane. Thank you for making my life so much better. I love you so much,” Mpho wrote.

“Happy Anniversary, my love Mpho Popps. God has been so incredibly good to us and our little family. Thank you for loving me the way you do and for making me the happiest woman in the world. Our full-circle moment and this is only the beginning. I love you my Poppy,” Letoyah wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about marriage in 2021, Mpho, who was then in a relationship with Roseann Hall, said he had reservations.

“The world we live in has changed, and that’s why I’ve had reservations about getting married. I don’t want to have this old idea of what marriage should be, and I don’t want to find out while I’m married that this is not what I wanted. I want to be in something that’s forever evolving, that’s growing and forever changing because the world is like that. I’ve pictured the day, I’ve thought about my suit and the car I want to rock up in, and who is going to be my best man,” he said at the time.

“My parents getting divorced had a huge impact on my perception of marriage. As a child you are in this comfortable environment called a family, and when your parents suddenly separate and divorce, the world as you knew it has changed. To a certain extent it does dent your perception of marriage, but as you grow older you understand that you don’t stay in a marriage because you want to keep your family together.”

Mpho later changed his tune when he reconciled with his now wife, Latoyah, who he shares a daughter with.

“Like they say, ‘Khumbul’ ekhaya’. I decided to fix myself up to be the best partner for her,” Mpho told Sowetan.

“Next month marks a year since we’ve been married, and I must say, this has been the best decision of my life. I thank God for this second chance with my family. It has helped me grow as a man.”