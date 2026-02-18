Tats Nkonzo launches comedy podcast promising laughs and learning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Tats Nkonzo is expanding his creative footprint with the launch of his first podcast, a platform he says is rooted in both his love for comedy and a desire to unpack the craft behind the laughs.

Speaking about what motivated him to step into podcasting, Tats said his decision came from a deep respect for the comedy industry and frustration with misconceptions about the art form.

“My deep love for comedy. My deep respect for comedy practitioners. And my frustration with people who don’t understand what we do, and why,” he explained.

Listeners can expect a blend of humour and insight in each episode, with Tats promising moments that entertain while also offering perspective.

“Lots of laughs and aha moments. Nje ngo Oprah Winfrey nezatshomi zakhe,” he joked.

Unlike stand-up comedy, where the sole mission is to make audiences laugh, podcasting offers him space to inform as well.

“In stand-up, I’m trying to make people laugh. In podcasting, I’m trying to make people laugh and learn.”

The podcast will feature different comedians and creatives, with each episode shaped by its guest. His first two guests are set to be comedians Skhumba Hlophe and Gray Hofmeyr.

“The focus shifts with each guest. Each episode is a unique experience,” he said.

Asked about his dream guest, Tats did not hesitate to name international comedy heavyweight Trevor Noah.

“We are very proud. Very, very proud. Even the other guys, but Trevor. Well done. Well done, Trevor,” he said.

New episodes will drop weekly at 4.20pm, giving fans consistent content to look forward to.

Starting a podcast in an already crowded space was not without its hurdles.

“The biggest one was figuring out why I wanted to start a podcast in a world full of them,” he admitted.

The show will not shy away from serious conversations, however, with Tats promising a balance between humour and meaningful discussions.

“Both will live together, like never seen before. The platform allows us to laugh and learn like never before.”

As for how the podcast will shape his own journey, the comedian says he is just as eager as his fans to see where it leads.

“I can’t wait to find out.”

His final message to listeners thinking of tuning in?

“Subscribe.”