DJ Jaivane hits back after ‘fake brands’ and ‘no skills’ jab

Amapiano heavyweight DJ Jaivane has broken his silence after feeling insulted during an episode of Piano Pulse, where fellow industry figure Sjuku allegedly claimed he wears fake designer brands and doesn’t actually know how to DJ but simply “plays nice songs”.

The comments, which quickly made the rounds on social media, left fans divided, with many questioning whether the remarks were playful banter or a direct dig at the popular selector.

Taking to his social platforms, DJ Jaivane did not hold back. In a strongly worded response, he wrote: “So vele nisifuna [you want us] in your drug levels, depressed and broke, Angeke bafwethu nisalunge [You’ll never be good]. WE GONE. That’s why trying to tarnish our brands is the first thing to keep y’all relevant.”

While Jaivane did not mention Sjuku by name in his post, fans were quick to connect the dots, linking his response to the Piano Pulse episode.

Known for his soulful, private school amapiano sound and curated mixtapes, Jaivane has built a loyal following over the years. Supporters flooded his comments section, defending his contribution to the genre and crediting him for helping shape the culture.

Others, however, argued that criticism is part of the game in a competitive industry like amapiano, and public figures should expect scrutiny.

The incident has once again sparked conversation about respect within the amapiano fraternity and whether podcast platforms are blurring the lines between honest critique and personal attacks. As the genre continues to dominate both locally and internationally, fans will be watching closely to see whether this tension fizzles out or turns into a full-blown industry feud.

