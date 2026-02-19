e.tv axes ‘House of Zwide’ and ‘Kelders van Geheime’ as channel refreshes slate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cast of House of Zwide, which will air its final episode on 26 June 2026 after five seasons on e.tv.

e.tv has announced that two of its flagship dramas, House of Zwide and Kelders van Geheime, will come to an end as the channel prepares to introduce new programming.

House of Zwide will air its final episode on 26 June 2026, concluding a five-season run that centred on the rise and tensions within a powerful fashion dynasty. The series became one of the channel’s most recognisable brands, building a loyal following and placing the local fashion industry at the heart of prime-time storytelling.

The show, produced by Bomb Productions, helped launch and elevate several acting careers while exploring themes of ambition, legacy and resilience against a backdrop of glamour and rivalry.

The Afrikaans telenovela Kelders van Geheime will conclude two months later, with its final episode scheduled for 28 August 2026. Produced by K Films and Videovision Entertainment, the series drew viewers into a world of family secrets, betrayal and redemption.

The drama recently earned eight nominations at the 19th SA Film and Television Awards, underscoring its critical recognition within the industry.

In a statement on Thursday, the broadcaster said both series were conceived with clear narrative arcs and that concluding them at their creative peaks reflects its commitment to quality storytelling.

“Concluding them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects e.tv’s commitment to quality storytelling and respect for its audiences,” the channel said.

e.tv thanked the casts, crews, writers and production partners for bringing the shows to life, as well as the viewers who supported them over the years.

The broadcaster said the endings mark the close of two popular television worlds and the beginning of a new chapter in its drama slate.

Additional reporting by Bulelani Nonyukela