Football legend Professor Ngubane to celebrate his 70th in style

It’s going to be glitz, glamour and football royalty as soccer legend and TV analyst Mlungisi Ngubane celebrates his 70th birthday.

Fondly known as “Professor”, Ngubane will be honoured at a special gala dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga on Friday. But this is more than just cake and candles; it’s a celebration of a football icon whose influence has shaped generations of the beautiful game.

The glamorous evening will bring together football legends, former players, administrators and community leaders for a night of memories, tributes and reflection.

The celebrations will continue with a Celebrity Golf Day at the Royal Durban Golf Club, all in support of grassroots development and the exciting revival of Durban Bush Bucks FC.

At 70, Professor Ngubane isn’t just marking a milestone; he’s reminding Mzansi why he remains one of football’s most respected voices.