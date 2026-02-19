‘Pimville’ partners with Avbob to deliver authentic TV funeral of beloved character

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SABC2’s new telenovela Pimville has joined forces with Avbob and Mafellong Funeral Parlour to stage what is being described as one of the most emotionally gripping television moments of 2026.

The collaboration between SABC2 and Bakwena Productions will see viewers bid a heartbreaking farewell to Kenneth, a beloved character played by Thapelo Mokoena.

Kenneth’s journey has resonated deeply with audiences across the country, making his on-screen passing a pivotal moment for the telenovela. Producers promise a culturally rich, dignified and authentically South African sendoff that reflects township traditions and the emotional realities families face during times of loss.

Shot with the precision and scale of a feature film, the funeral episode aims to honour both heritage and humanity. The partnership brings together a national brand rooted in compassion and a respected township funeral parlour, creating a storyline that mirrors real-life experiences with sensitivity and care.

“Dignity is the heartbeat of every farewell,” said Avbob spokesperson Malixole Gwatyu. “Partnering with Pimville allowed us to demonstrate the real care, emotional support and respect that define a South African funeral.”

Dichaba Phalatse, SABC video entertainment marketing manager, said the storyline reflects the heart of the nation. “This storyline speaks to who we are as a community. Kenneth’s send-off is a celebration of life, culture and unity exactly how our people honour their own,” he said.

Executive producer Rashaka Muofhe described the episode as a cultural milestone for the series. “Kenneth’s funeral embodies the authenticity at the core of Pimville. We wanted viewers to see themselves, their families and their lived experiences reflected with respect, beauty and truth,” she said.

TshisaLIVE