WATCH | Donald and Amanda Black collaborate on emotionally charged ballad ‘Amanga’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Platinum-selling Afrosoul star Donald has joined forces with award-winning singer-songwriter Amanda Black for a powerful new love ballad titled Amanga.

The song, which translates to “lies” in English, dives deep into the emotional wreckage of a relationship torn apart by broken promises and mistrust. From the very first note, Amanga pulls listeners into a heated exchange between two lovers confronting the painful truth about where it all went wrong.

In the opening verse, Donald pours his heart out, expressing disappointment over unfulfilled promises and the emotional toll of dishonesty. His tone is bold and confrontational, setting the stage for a gripping back-and-forth. Amanda responds with equal intensity, offering her side of the story and challenging the idea that she alone is to blame for the relationship’s collapse.

Her verse shifts the emotional landscape, adding vulnerability and depth as she defends her position and reflects on how the fallout has affected her too. The dynamic exchange between the two vocal powerhouses creates a compelling sonic experience one that feels raw, real and deeply relatable.

Speaking about the collaboration, Donald shared: “Amanga is a beautiful body of work that Amanda and I have created through a love song that every music-lover can relate to — we wanted to truly show all sides of a relationship and the work that is put in. The song has been receiving a lot of love and support from the fans and we just want to take this opportunity to say thank you.”

The single serves as the lead offering from Donald’s latest three-track EP, Close The Door On Your Way Out, which also features Awunandaba Nam and Ngikhulule. The project continues his tradition of exploring themes of love, heartbreak and emotional growth.

With over 282,000 YouTube views and more than 2-million social media impressions, Amanga is quickly cementing itself as a radio favourite perfectly timed for the month of love and beyond.

Donald, born Donald Moatshe, remains one of South Africa’s most recognisable voices in contemporary Afro-soul and R&B. Since entering the professional music scene in 2008 under DJ Cleo’s Will of Steel Productions, he has built a career defined by emotional storytelling and vocal excellence.

His breakout hit, I Deserve, propelled him to national fame and led to the platinum-certified album Train of Love. In 2011 he launched his own label, D-Exclusive, gaining creative control over his artistry. In 2017 he further cemented his reputation as an innovator with Something More, widely recognised as South Africa’s first visual album, a bold move that showcased his ability to merge music with striking visual storytelling.

More than 15 years into his career, Donald continues to evolve while maintaining a refined image and consistent musical quality, proving once again with Amanga that when it comes to love and heartbreak, he still knows exactly how to strike a chord.

TimesLIVE