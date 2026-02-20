Kelvin Momo set to host one-man show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kelvin Momo is set to headline the One Man Concert on April 5 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park, with Durban Tourism and Don Julio.

Kelvin, born Thato Kelvin Ledwaba, might have grown a reputation for not showing up to gigs, but he’s determined to spread the amapiano movement, and has assured his Durban fans that he’ll be there.

“Durban has always shown me real love. The energy there is warm and soulful, and people truly connect with the music. Bringing this experience to the city felt like the right moment,” he said.

Renowned for his signature “Private School Piano” sound — soulful, groove-heavy — and songs, Kelvin has earned recognition across the music industry.

With more than 476-million streams on Spotify and nearly 2-million monthly listeners, he continues to expand his influence locally and globally.

Kelvin’s music has also drawn international attention, with superstar Drake praising his sound as a “religious experience” and featuring his beats in international live sets, further amplifying Amapiano on the global stage.

The Durban showcase promises a magical, immersive experience with Kelvin as the headline act, alongside select collaborators from his musical journey.

Tickets, ranging from R295 to R795, are officially on sale via Webticket from Friday.

TimesLIVE