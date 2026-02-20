Mzansi Magic wraps production on ‘Genesis’ and ‘iThonga’ after 260 episodes each

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Production has officially concluded on Genesis and iThonga, two of Mzansi Magic’s gripping telenovelas, each delivering a solid 260 episodes.

While filming has wrapped, fans of Genesis can still look forward to the drama unfolding on screen until April. iThonga, meanwhile, is set to reach its natural conclusion next Friday at 8.30pm, with all episodes now completed.

Tebogo Matlawa, head of scripted content: middle & mass at MultiChoice Group, a CANAL+ company, says the team is excited for viewers to experience the final chapters of both stories.

“We are so excited to see how fans enjoy the rest of the respective seasons of Genesis and iThonga. These shows were written with fixed storylines and character arcs in mind and produced to the highest level of quality for our viewers to enjoy. As those stories have now run their charted courses, they’ll take their place in the Mzansi Magic library of thrilling telenovelas, with exciting new shows in the works to take their place,” she says.

Genesis carved out a unique space on local television with its portrayal of the gospel music industry, a first of its kind in Mzansi. Matlawa applauded the writers from Singa Vision Productions for maximising all 260 episodes to tell what she described as a powerful, well-researched and impactful story.

Executive and series producer Sinini Mati says the intention from the start was to create a relatable world rooted in authenticity.

“Genesis was about setting a relatable world and characters that people could identify with. We felt we had a fresh approach to bringing back gospel music in our homes, while showing that it’s as much a business as the rest of the music business,” she explains.

The show also featured real-life gospel stars including Mmatema Moremi, Thinah Zungu, Lebo Sekgobela, Xoli Mncwango and gospel queen Rebecca Malope, among other artists, helping bring the story to life.

Reflecting on iThonga, Matlawa praised the show’s culturally rich storytelling and the cast’s powerful performances.

“iThonga has continuously showcased incredibly versatile storytelling in fully embracing some of the culture’s most sacred customs and playing them out on screen with sensitivity and respect. The cast did a phenomenal job, particularly Bonko Khoza in his dual role as twins Banele and Sanele, portraying traditional rituals, from burial rites to issues of surrogacy and dealing with grief, with honour and faithfulness,” she says.

Creator and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says the story of the twins was always intended to be contained within a single season.

“When we began telling the story of Sanele and Banele, we knew that it was a story that would have its beginning and conclusion in a single season. It has been an honour to witness the crafting of every character, every plot twist and every moment and we are grateful to the viewers who have made this a pleasurable and unforgettable journey,” he says.

Despite production wrapping, Matlawa promises viewers plenty of drama before the final curtain falls. She also confirmed that pre-production is already under way for the next Mzansi Magic telenovela, with a brand-new world and story to be introduced soon.

