Nola Ayoola debuts ‘hybrid-scapes’ at Cape Town Art Fair

Nola Ayoola will enchant art lovers at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair this weekend.

The rising global creative caught up with TshisaLIVE before the prestigious fair, sharing her excitement about showcasing her work on African soil.

Ayoola, born in 1992, is known for her distinctive “hybrid-scapes”, abstract environments that merge dreamlike visions with tactile forms. Through weaving, collage and painting, she explores themes of identity, displacement, womanhood and the unseen forces shaping human experience.

“I think of my work as a visual journal,” she explains. “Through portraiture, sculpture and woven abstract compositions, I explore stories both personal and collective.

“At the heart of my practice is a process of taking things apart as an act of confronting emotions, thoughts, materials and piecing them back together, reimagined. This is healing, and often, rather than offering resolution, I seek to hold space for feeling.”

Named one of Artsy’s “5 Artists on Our Radar” in 2025, Ayoola’s work continues to gain international recognition. Her art has been showcased at the Hamptons Art Fair and featured in public installations, including a New York Fashion Week collaboration with Head of State and Nike.

Blending symbolic elements from her Yoruba heritage with contemporary culture, Ayoola has crafted a visual language that feels both deeply rooted and globally resonant. She describes sound, texture and colour as central to her creative process, often converging into what she calls a “layered sensory map”.

“Rooted in my Yoruba heritage, I draw upon memory, identity and my different environments to create layered, dreamlike landscapes that intertwine mythology, history and contemporary life,” she says. “I perceive time and place as fluid, overlapping and open to interpretation.”

Her work addresses themes of displacement, migration, spirituality and the relationship between individuals and their environments woven together into what she describes as an evolving tapestry informed by intuition and tactile experience.

With the Investec Cape Town Art Fair known for spotlighting some of the continent’s most compelling voices, Ayoola’s presence signals a powerful meeting of global perspective and African-rooted storytelling.

Art enthusiasts can expect immersive, textured works that invite not just viewing but feeling.