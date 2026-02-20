Tbo Touch plans massive four-pipe convoy for Metro FM Music Awards in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch has revealed plans for a roaring four-pipe convoy that will head to Durban on April 23 and 24. File photo.

Media personality and radio heavyweight Tbo Touch is gearing up to make a statement at the Metro FM Music Awards set to take place in Durban.

This time it’s not only about walking the red carpet; it’s about how he arrives.

Touch has revealed plans for a roaring four-pipe convoy that will head to Durban on April 23 and 24, promising fans an unforgettable build-up to the prestigious music ceremony.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Touch said the final date will be confirmed on air and across his social media platforms.

“We’ll be heading to Durban on April 23 and 24 but will confirm on my show and on my social media pages. You all know Mr Touchdown lives up to his word. We are making history again as the biggest radio show,” he said.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and bold moves, the star hinted the convoy will be more than a dramatic entrance, it will be a moment designed to energise supporters and celebrate radio culture in grand style.

The Metro FM Music Awards celebrate the best in local music annually, attracting some of the country’s biggest stars. If Touch delivers on his promise, his anticipated four-pipe convoy could become one of the standout highlights of the 2026 festivities.