‘Deadbeat dad’ drama steals show at Lebo M’s glitzy screening

Lebo M with his wife at the 'Legacy in Motion' event at Hyde Park NuMetro.

Renowned producer and composer Lebo Morake set tongues wagging at a screening of some of his work this week, in which he labels veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa as having been a “deadbeat” dad.

His comment sparked a stern retort from an irate Marawa.

Morake, globally known as Lebo M, hosted a celebrity-filled VIP screening of Lebo M: Legacy in Motion at Nu Metro Hyde Park on Thursday night. Guests included:

radio personality Tbo Touch;

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba;

actress Lillian Dube;

radio presenter Penny Lebyane;

author and public speaker Bongani Luvalo and

members of the musical group Kwela Tebza.

Veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa is unimpressed with a comment about him by Lebo M. (Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

They were gathered to watch a 30-minute cinematic preview of Morake’s upcoming global slate, including:

Lebo M Live with Hans Zimmer ;

; African Icons Tribute Concert ; and

; and his docu-reality series Life, Love & Legacy.

But while the screening positioned Morake as a cultural visionary expanding Africa’s creative footprint, it was a snippet from Last Woman Standing that set social media alight.

After walking the red carpet with his new wife, actress and recording artist Nomoya Refiloe Dube, Morake — The Lion King producer and composer — took guests through his previous failed relationships, saying in the screened snippet: “I didn’t get into a relationship to break hearts, but most women I’ve dated have kids from their previous relationships, and most of their baby daddies are deadbeats. I treat my partner’s kids as mine.”

Speaking about his former partner, actress Zoe Mthiyane, Morake labelled Marawa, the award-winning veteran sports broadcaster who has a child with Mthiyane, a “high-profile deadbeat”.

He claimed he had stepped in financially to support her child during their time together overseas.

Wherever my sperm goes, my cheque follows — Lebo Morake

“I was in Australia with Zoe doing The Lion King play, and I can tell you that woman had nothing in her account because she used all her money supporting her child which she shares with Robert,” Morake says in the episode.

“I can tell you now Robert was aware I was taking care of his kid but not a single cent from him as contribution.”

In the same episode, he addressed perceptions that he is reckless in relationships. “Wherever my sperm goes, my cheque follows,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Marawa responded sharply: “[I] wasn’t aware that he’s the mother to my kid! He loves attention, that one, and he mustn’t try me. I’m not using my son or myself to promote his stupid reality shows!”

After the screening, guests were divided on Morake’s comment. Some praised him for speaking his truth and “standing up” for women and children, arguing that financial accountability should not be a taboo topic. Others criticised him for dragging a child into a public narrative and for using deeply personal matters as reality-TV content.

Zoe Mthiyane and Lebo M before their split. (Via Instagram)

Mthiyane and Marawa split in 2012. She met Morake while touring with The Lion King. Despite getting engaged and having a daughter, the couple split in 2016. The two went on to have a social media back-and-forth, which led to Morake taking Mthiyane to court for R6m in a 2016 defamation suit.

Mthiyane in 2023 said publicly that her relationship with Morake led to a “downward spiral” laced with lawsuits and arrests, and rated Marawa as “the best of them all”.

Though she claimed in 2015 that Marawa was an “absent father”, in 2023 she credited him with being her protector for seven years in the entertainment industry before the two became romantically involved.

But she was far less complimentary about Morake, saying she had based her abusive character in Generations: The Legacy on him and the nature of their relationship.

“I even dipped into my personal experience and channelled him,” she said.

Morake is notorious for his many failed romances. Less than a year ago he was engaged to his on-and-off partner Malefu “Mel” Ntsala.

He has been married four times and has had multiple engagements. Nomoya’s is his fifth marriage.