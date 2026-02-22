Dr Collen Mashawana bags African Philanthropist Award at African Heritage Awards 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African philanthropist Dr Collen Mashawana has received continental recognition by being named the recipient of the African Philanthropist Award at the African Heritage Awards.

The prestigious ceremony is set to take place on April 11 in Accra, bringing together influential leaders and changemakers from across the continent.

Mashawana, who is the founder and chair of the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF), is being honoured for his continued commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development initiatives across South Africa.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mashawana expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the journey that led to this milestone.

“It is a great honour to be recognised at the 4th AFRIHeritage Awards in Accra, alongside such distinguished African leaders. I am deeply grateful for this recognition of the work we have done through CMF in the past 14 years. This honour inspires me to continue advancing initiatives that uplift Africa and showcase the continent’s excellence globally,” he said.

Over the past 14 years, CMF has focused on improving the lives of underprivileged families through housing projects, educational support, healthcare interventions and community development programmes. The foundation’s work has earned Mashawana a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading philanthropists dedicated to restoring dignity and hope.

The African Heritage Awards celebrate individuals and organisations that contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth, heritage and global image. Mashawana’s recognition places him among a distinguished list of African leaders making a lasting impact on the continent.

As he prepares to head to Ghana for the ceremony, Mashawana says the award is not just a personal achievement, but a celebration of collective effort.

“This recognition belongs to every partner, volunteer and community member who has walked this journey with us,” he added.

With the spotlight now firmly on him at a continental level, Mashawana continues to champion initiatives that position Africa as a hub of resilience, innovation and excellence.