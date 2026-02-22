Isitha star Webster Kutoane bows out, leaving Mzansi heartbroken

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans said they were 'not ready' to say goodbye to Webster Kutoane, who brought grit and authenticity to one of e.tv’s most talked-about telenovelas.

As news broke of the death of Webster Kutoane, who played Poni on Isitha: The Enemy, social media timelines were flooded with shock, heartbreak, and tributes.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

“Poni carried his role so well on Isitha . This one hurts. Rest easy, Webster Kutoane.”

. This one hurts. Rest easy, Webster Kutoane.” “Yoh, not Poni! Thank you for the memories. Condolences to his family and the Isitha cast.”

cast.” “He was so talented. You could feel his presence every time he was on screen. What a loss to SA TV.”

“Another legend gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace.”

“This is heartbreaking. Poni was becoming one of my favourite characters.”

Industry colleagues also shared messages honouring his professionalism and dedication, with many describing him as humble, hard-working, and deeply passionate about acting.

For fans of Isitha: The Enemy, Poni wasn’t just a character; he was a powerful presence whose impact will continue long after the credits roll.