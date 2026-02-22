Moozlie returns with township anthem ‘Push iDust’, a celebration of kasi culture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African rapper and media personality Moozlie is back, and she’s unapologetically reclaiming her rap crown with her new single Push iDust.

A bold fusion of rap and Kwaito, Push iDust is a gritty, township-rooted anthem that celebrates Kasi culture in its rawest, most authentic form. Produced by Ma Ka Boi and featuring a standout verse from Nomfundo Yekani, the track is more than just a song — it’s a cultural statement.

Moozlie reintroduces fans to her fearless alter ego, “New Age Brenda Fassie”, and the self-proclaimed “dust queen” persona that long-time supporters have come to love. On Push iDust, she’s sharp-tongued, street-smart, and proudly Kasi, taking centre stage with confidence and flair.

Representing her hometown of Benoni and calling out to communities from eVutta to eMlazi, Moozlie delivers razor-sharp bars over a production that marries nostalgic kwaito textures with contemporary rap cadence. Ma Ka Boi’s beat grounds the track in township rhythm, while Nomfundo Yekani’s verse adds depth, representing her own kasi roots through both lyricism and tone.

Speaking about the release, Moozlie said: “Push iDust is such a special record for me because it feels like home. Working with Ma Ka Boi was powerful because she understands that township bounce so authentically, and Nomfundo brought such a beautiful, grounded energy to the song. We all represent different kasis, but the spirit is the same. This record is about pushing that kasi dust with confidence.”

Nomfundo Yekani added: “Being part of Push iDust felt natural because it speaks to who we are and where we come from. Kasi culture is powerful, and I wanted my verse to reflect that pride and authenticity. It’s always beautiful to collaborate on something that feels honest.”

From the production side, Ma Ka Boi shared: “We wanted the beat to carry that kwaito DNA but still knock with a modern rap edge. Moozlie brought pure energy, and Nomfundo added to it. This one is for the township, it’s real dust.”

The single comes with striking visuals that showcase Moozlie’s kasi rap prowess and enduring kwaito influence. The visualiser amplifies the track’s dusty, street-level energy, highlighting authenticity, attitude and a celebration of township identity.

After the success of her previous single Go Getter, which marked her strong return to hip-hop, Push iDust signals a confident continuation of Moozlie’s rap era. Fans can look forward to more music throughout the year, with an exciting project potentially on the horizon.

Moozlie is not just making music she’s giving Kasi culture a voice, and she’s doing it on her own unapologetic terms.