Sjava and Big Zulu in Prasa’s ‘Isitimela Sabantu’ campaign to drive economic access

Musicians Sjava and Big Zulu have teamed up with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and marketing agency Ascent Africa to champion passenger rail as a driver of economic access.

The Isitimela Sabantu (The People’s Train) campaign positions rail as essential infrastructure that connects millions of South Africans to jobs, schools, and economic hubs at an affordable cost.

During the 2024/2025 financial year, Prasa recorded about 77-million passenger trips, a sign of renewed commuter confidence as investment in fleet modernisation and infrastructure recovery improves reliability.

“Passenger rail is fundamental to economic participation,” a Prasa spokesperson said, adding that reliable, affordable trains help lower mobility costs for working households.

Sjava said the train remains a lifeline for many families. “When rail works and is protected, it supports dignity and the ability to earn a living.”

In its first month, the campaign reached more than four-million people, reinforcing Prasa’s efforts to rebuild trust and protect rail as vital national infrastructure.