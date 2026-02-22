Skeem GP & Lerato Kganyago’s epic day giving back to SA schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Philanthropy and purpose continue to take centre stage as social entrepreneur Skeem GP joins forces with media personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago to uplift pupils across South Africa.

Through his growing movement, Skeem Nation, Skeem GP has been travelling from province to province, visiting schools, motivating pupils and restoring dignity through meaningful donations. From Cape Town to several parts of the Free State, the initiative has already affected hundreds of young people and the journey is far from over.

Now, the team is preparing to head to Mpumalanga, continuing a mission that has captured the hearts of many.

The campaign is more than just charity — it is about restoring dignity and inspiring hope. Pupils have received essential writing materials, school shoes and sanitary pads, ensuring that no child misses school because of a lack of basic necessities.

Sharing highlights from their recent visit, Skeem GP reflected on the powerful partnership with Kganyago and her foundation.

“An epic day we had today alongside @leratokganyago, Flutter by LKG Foundation. A powerful morning spent impacting young lives by restoring dignity through the donation of sanitary towels 🩷 and school shoes, empowering learners to walk their journey toward success. Grateful to all the stakeholders who continue to stand with us and be part of this meaningful journey of changing lives #alafanghighschool,” he wrote.

The visit, which took place at a local high school, saw pupils not only receiving donations but also words of encouragement aimed at pushing them to dream bigger and work harder toward their goals.

Kganyago’s involvement through her Flutter by LKG Foundation has added further momentum to the initiative, with many praising the collaboration as an example of celebrities using their platforms for tangible change.

For Skeem GP, the Skeem Nation drive is deeply personal. He has consistently emphasised that education is the key to breaking generational cycles of poverty and that young people need both resources and motivation to succeed.

Social media users have applauded the pair for “walking the talk” and showing up where it matters most in schools and communities that need support the most.