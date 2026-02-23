DJ Tira, Kabza & Dankie Boi cook up fire at Piano Hub, Mzansi smells a hit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Tira, Dankie Boi, and Kabza De Small are cooking up something exciting at the Piano Hub.

Award-winning producer DJ Tira and rising hitmaker Dankie Boi have sparked major excitement after linking up with amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small for what appears to be a high-level studio session at the Piano Hub.

The trio recently shared snaps and short clips from their time in the studio, instantly sending social media into overdrive. While details about what they’re cooking up remain tightly under wraps, fans are already predicting a potential chart-topping banger.

DJ Tira, known for pioneering Durban’s gqom movement, has consistently proven his ability to reinvent himself and tap into evolving sounds. His collaboration with Kabza, widely regarded as the “King of Amapiano”, hints at a powerful fusion between gqom and amapiano, two of South Africa’s most influential genres.

Dankie Boi, who has been steadily building his name in the production space, appeared right at home alongside the two heavyweights. In the clips circulating online, the energy in the room looked electric, with the producers nodding along to unreleased beats and exchanging ideas.

As expected, social media users wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

“This is about to break the internet! DJ Tira and Kabza on one track? We are not ready!” one user wrote.

Another commented: “When legends link up, you know it’s serious. Piano Hub never disappoints.”

Some fans are already anticipating a genre-defining hit. “Gqom meets Amapiano? This one is for the streets,” posted another excited follower.

Others praised the unity in the industry, noting how collaborations like these continue to push South African music to global heights. “I love seeing artists supporting each other like this. This is how we win internationally,” one user added.

The Piano Hub has become synonymous with hit records, and whenever Kabza opens his studio doors to fellow artists, expectations soar.

Although there’s no official word yet on whether the session will result in a single, EP or full project, one thing is certain: fans will be watching closely.

If the online reaction is anything to go by, this collaboration could easily dominate dance floors and streaming charts once it drops.

Mzansi is officially on standby.