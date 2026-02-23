Double blow as Tumi the Barber, Ramona exit the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tumi the Barber and Ramona are the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house.

During Tumi’s stint in the competition, viewers saw him get into a relationship with Buhle B, engage in steamy moments with Liema, and have a heated altercation with Mshefane, which almost got physical.

“I appreciate you all for all the support; we’ve come all this way... Love you all to death. It was a long ride, but we’re here now; the boy is outside,” Tumi said on his exit.

In his exit interview, Tumi said he was looking forward to rekindling his relationship with Buhle.

Ramona, on the other hand, who at one point felt like an outcast, eventually found her footing, maybe just a little too late.

“It was a wild ride. I’m happy to be on the outside now so you can make fun of me and all the crazy crap I got up to.”