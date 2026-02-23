TshisaLIVE

Double blow as Tumi the Barber, Ramona exit the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

Tumi vows to rekindle romance with Buhle

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Tumi the Barber and Ramona have been evicted from the Big Brother house. (Supplied)

Tumi the Barber and Ramona are the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house.

During Tumi’s stint in the competition, viewers saw him get into a relationship with Buhle B, engage in steamy moments with Liema, and have a heated altercation with Mshefane, which almost got physical.

“I appreciate you all for all the support; we’ve come all this way... Love you all to death. It was a long ride, but we’re here now; the boy is outside,” Tumi said on his exit.

In his exit interview, Tumi said he was looking forward to rekindling his relationship with Buhle.

Ramona, on the other hand, who at one point felt like an outcast, eventually found her footing, maybe just a little too late.

“It was a wild ride. I’m happy to be on the outside now so you can make fun of me and all the crazy crap I got up to.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Should South Africa use the army to fight gangs? The short answer is no

2

Bail bid delayed for Mugabe’s son in Hyde Park shooting case

3

Colleen Makhubele resigns from parliament and MK Party

4

Tembisa residents block roads from 4am despite mayor’s olive branch

5

Technical skills dry up in SA water boards

Related Articles