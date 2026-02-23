SA remembers Riky Rick: ‘Long live King Kotini’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four years ago on February 23, South Africa lost one of its brightest musical stars, Riky Rick, and the void he left in the industry is still deeply felt.

Fondly known as King Kotini, Riky Rick was more than just a rapper. He was a cultural pioneer, a fashion trailblazer and a passionate advocate for young creatives trying to find their voice in the industry. As the nation marks four years since his passing, fans, fellow musicians and industry heavyweights have taken to social media to celebrate his life and legacy.

Riky Rick, born Rikhado Makhado, was behind some of the country’s most iconic hip-hop anthems, including Boss Zonke, Sondela and Amantombazane. His debut studio album, Family Values, cemented his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation, blending sharp lyricism with proudly South African sounds.

Beyond the music, Riky Rick was the founder of Cotton Fest, a youth-driven cultural movement that continues to thrive in celebration of music, fashion and street culture. The festival stands as a living testament to his vision of unity and creating spaces for emerging talent.

On Sunday night and into Monday morning, timelines were flooded with tributes as Mzansi remembered the star.

Social media reactions:

“Four years later and it still hurts like it was yesterday. Long live King Kotini 🕊️,” wrote one X user.

Another shared: “Riky Rick believed in SA youth more than anyone. Cotton Fest changed lives. Thank you for putting so many on.”

A fan posted: “Every time I hear Sondela, I get emotional. Riky Rick wasn’t just an artist; he was hope.”

“Depression is real. Check on your strong friends. We miss you Riky,” another user wrote, echoing continued conversations around mental health.

Others reflected on his fashion influence, with one writing: “He made it cool to be proudly South African in high fashion. No one did it like Riky.”

Fellow musicians also shared throwback pictures and performance clips, describing him as a mentor, a visionary and a brother who opened doors without hesitation.

Since his passing, conversations concerning mental health in the entertainment industry have grown louder, a cause Riky himself openly spoke about. His famous words, “I’ll return a stronger man,” continue to resonate with fans who see his legacy as one rooted in honesty, vulnerability and courage.

Four years later, the message from SA hip-hop is clear: Riky Rick may be gone, but his influence lives on in the music, the fashion, the culture and the countless young stars he inspired to dream bigger.