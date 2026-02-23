Tebogo Ramokgadi splashes big in Dubai for R1m smile and secret TV project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TV producer and reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi is sparing no expense in his quest for the perfect smile and has flown to Dubai to make it happen.

Tebogo has partnered with renowned cosmetic dentist Dr Mostafa’s 16Teeth, Dubai, a specialist he said has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. According to Tebogo, the procedure, which involves transforming 16 teeth, comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s worth every cent.

“I have partnered with the best in Dubai. Dr Mostafa has done teeth for the best in Hollywood. What’s best about him is he doesn’t shave your teeth like they do in Turkey,” he said.

The media personality revealed it is part of a full facial transformation journey.

“I’m on a journey to change my face completely. I will also be insuring the teeth in case something happens to them,” he said. “I will be charging a lot more for appearances because of my expensive smile. I’m so happy I now look like the star I am.”

But the smile isn’t the only thing taking him to the glitzy city. Tebogo hinted that he is also shooting something major while in Dubai, though he is keeping details under wraps for now.

“There’s something big I’m filming here. It will be revealed soon,” he teased.

Adding to his growing empire, Tebogo is also stepping into the fragrance industry. He has created a signature perfume called Elesta, inspired by his “second French name”.

“I’m planning on having my own perfume. I’m doing a lot of samples and lab smelling. This will be launched on one of the shows,” he said.

The star continues to diversify his portfolio. He recently made a special guest appearance on SABC2’s new telenovela Pimville, surprising many viewers with his acting chops.

“What people don’t know is that I’m a very good actor. I just never pursued it,” he revealed. “I was meant to study acting at the National School of the Arts but opted for music instead.”

Music remains close to his heart. Tebogo previously released an album and is putting the finishing touches on his second project.

“I’m polishing the songs and will officially release the album around July or September,” he said.