‘We’ve lost a creative genius,’ says Mandla N after Webster Kutoane’s death

The local entertainment industry is reeling following the death of actor Webster Kutoane, who won hearts as Poni on the hit e.tv telenovela Isitha: The Enemy.

As tributes continue to pour in, Mandla N, executive producer at Black Brain Pictures, shared an emotional statement reflecting not only on Kutoane’s death but also the wider struggles faced by creatives in the industry.

“The loss of a creative voice is something our entire industry feels deeply,” Mandla N said. “This moment is not just about one individual. It reflects the broader realities many of us in the industry are facing right now. Behind every production, every show and every piece of work are people carrying immense emotional, financial and personal pressures.”

He said he and his team were still in shock.

“We have lost a creative genius and the impact reaches far beyond the work itself. In times like this, we are reminded that creativity comes from human beings who need support, stability and care, not just deadlines and deliverables.”

Mandla N used the moment to call for urgent and ongoing conversations about mental health in the creative sector, particularly for freelancers and independent producers who at times navigate uncertain periods between projects.

“Mental health must be a central conversation in our industry, not an afterthought. For many freelancers, creatives and producers, the periods between projects bring uncertainty, financial strain and isolation. Learning how to navigate downtime, manage finances sustainably and maintain emotional well-being is essential, not only for individuals, but also for the future health of our sector as a whole. RIP to our dear brother.”

He added that he hopes Kutoane’s death will spark deeper reflection within the industry.

“We hope this moment encourages deeper reflection and more meaningful conversations about how we support one another. The creative industry thrives on talent, but it survives on community, compassion, and a recognition that people must come first.

“Today, we mourn. But we also stand together in support of every creative navigating the challenges behind the scenes.”

Kutoane’s portrayal of Poni made him a familiar and beloved face on South African screens, and fans have taken to social media to share clips, memories and heartfelt tributes, remembering him as both a gifted performer and a warm spirit.

Details about memorial arrangements have not yet been made public.

