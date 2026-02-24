Kenny Kunene threatens court showdown over gold smuggling and zama zama claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

House DJ turned politician Kenny Kunene has come out guns blazing after a social media user accused him of being involved in alleged gold smuggling and illegal mining operations linked to Zimbabwe’s former first family.

The Patriotic Alliance deputy leader has threatened legal action after a viral post on X claimed he was connected to an alleged cross-border gold enterprise involving Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe.

According to the post, Mugabe, youngest son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was allegedly running a gold-smuggling operation through a company called Maowe Minings in Zimbabwe. The post also alleged involvement in illegal zama zama mining activities in South Africa.

The user went on to allege that Mugabe had partnered with Kunene and Gayton McKenzie to facilitate gold transactions between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Kunene swiftly dismissed the allegations, responding directly to the post, “This is a lie. We will see you in court sesi," signalling his intention to pursue defamation proceedings against the individual behind the claims.

Kenny Kunene responded to the allegations. (Supplied)

The allegations come at a time when Mugabe is facing legal troubles in Johannesburg. He was recently arrested on an attempted murder charge after a shooting incident at his residence in Hyde Park that reportedly left a gardener wounded. Authorities allegedly seized a BMW fitted with a siren at the property.

Law enforcement sources have indicated the gold-related claims circulating on social media are not linked to the attempted murder case under investigation.

Social media reacts

As the claims gained traction online, social media users were divided. Some called for authorities to investigate the allegations thoroughly. “If there’s smoke, there’s fire. Let the Hawks dig deeper,” one user wrote.

Others criticised what they described as reckless online accusations. “People can’t just wake up and link politicians to crimes without proof. Defamation is real,” another user commented.

A few supporters rallied behind Kunene, praising him for taking a firm stance. “Sue them. Enough with trial by Twitter,” read one post.

TimesLIVE