Khanyisa M takes ‘Firstborn Daughter Syndrome’ discussion national

Broadcaster Khanyisa M says while early responsibility can produce strong, emotionally intelligent leaders, it can also lead to burnout masked as strength.

Broadcaster and legacy coach Khanyisa M is taking her Firstborn Daughter Syndrome conversation on a national tour, unpacking what she describes as a silent but deeply rooted family pattern.

“It’s not a diagnosis, it’s a pattern,” she said. “It’s when the eldest daughter quietly becomes the stabiliser. She grows up faster, absorbs tension and becomes the problem-solver. No one formally assigns her the role. It just settles on her.”

Khanyisa said over time responsibility stops being something these women carry and becomes who they believe they are, producing highly capable women who often don’t know how to rest without guilt.

She realised it was a national issue through repeated stories from women across provinces and cultures. “Different backgrounds, same emotional structure: ‘I had to grow up early.’ ‘I became a second parent.’ When something repeats like that, it’s structural.”

According to Khanyisa, the conversation is resonating because women are thriving professionally but the expectations at home haven’t shifted.

“The load didn’t shift when women entered leadership. It expanded,” she said, adding many high-achieving women are juggling careers while functioning as emotional anchors at home. “Overextension is not dedication. It’s depletion dressed up as ambition.”

While early responsibility can produce strong, emotionally intelligent leaders, she warned it can also lead to burnout masked as strength. “Once you’re labelled ‘the strong one’, vulnerability feels like failure.”

Her tour, themed Are We There Yet?, encourages women to pause and question inherited roles. “Responsibility may have shaped you, but it doesn’t have to confine you,” she said.

Her message to tired firstborn daughters: “You are not weak for wanting ease. Being reliable does not require disappearing.”