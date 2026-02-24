Move over Mzansi! BASE Pulse is bringing the heat to DStv

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A bold new era for African youth entertainment is loading as BASE Pulse prepares to officially switch on across the continent on DStv Channel 322.

Billed as a dynamic new multiplatform youth culture and entertainment channel, BASE Pulse is positioning itself as more than just another music offering. Instead, it promises to be a next-generation ecosystem where African creativity, storytelling and pop culture collide.

Every generation has a movement a beat stitched into its DNA. Across Africa, that movement lives in rhythms born in kasi corners and amplified onto global stages. It lives in fashion that turns identity into expression and in the voices of young creators shaping culture with confidence and ambition. BASE Pulse says it wants to bottle that energy and beam it across the continent.

Designed as a youth culture hub, the channel blends music, digital content, storytelling and real-world experiences to empower and amplify African creatives. From spotlighting emerging voices to celebrating established cultural movements, BASE Pulse aims to connect Africa’s youth to global opportunities through an always-on, multiplatform approach.

The channel is created by Pulse Entertainment, a next-generation media house focused on powering Africa’s creative economy. As a 360-degree media company, Pulse Entertainment says it is reshaping how African stories are created, distributed and experienced by bridging broadcast, digital, social and experiential platforms to build globally competitive African intellectual property.

Nomsa Philiso, director: content and general entertainment in English and Portuguese Africa at MultiChoice Group, a CANAL+ company, said the new addition strengthens the platform’s youth offering.

“We’re always looking at ways to add value to the DStv offering, and BASE Pulse does exactly that by introducing fresh African entertainment to the platform,” she said.

Channel manager Kgomotso Lakaje described the launch as the beginning of a cultural movement.

“BASE Pulse is not just a channel it is a movement. Our goal is to create a platform where African youth culture is not only celebrated, but also monetised, exported, and elevated globally. We are building a space where creators, brands, and audiences can connect in meaningful ways,” she said.

Presenter Caddy Tsotetsi echoed the sentiment, highlighting the continent’s youthful demographic.

“Africa has the youngest population in the world, and their stories deserve to be told at scale. As BASE Pulse, our commitment is to empower the next generation of creatives and give them a stage that stretches far beyond the continent,” she said.

Programming on the channel will span the latest music, trending pop culture moments, youth-focused storytelling, music documentaries, digital-first formats, dance reality content and interactive viewer-choice music blocks where audiences can select their favourite tracks.

Among the signature shows audiences can look forward to are Highlife Reloaded, celebrating classic Ghanaian Highlife reimagined for a new generation, and KeWave including KeWave East, KeWave West and KeWave South spotlighting the hottest sound movements from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and beyond.

Another flagship show, Plugged-In, will deliver fast-paced daily entertainment news hosted by The Squad, keeping viewers up to date with trending stories, celebrity culture and the conversations shaping youth pop culture across Africa.

With its finger firmly on the pulse of the continent’s sound and style, BASE Pulse is gearing up to become the living heartbeat of African youth culture loud, unapologetic and ready to move.

