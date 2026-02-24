Thandiswa’s Sankofa Fest announces special guests and rising star opening act

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sankofa Heritage Festival has unveiled the special guests set to join Thandiswa Mazwai for her headline performance at Carnival City in Johannesburg on February 28.

The milestone event, celebrating Thandiswa’s 50th birthday and 30-year music journey, will feature award-winning pianist Thandi Ntuli, renowned guitarist Madala Kunene, and Jahseed of Bongo Maffin. The Sivuyile Traditional Dance Group will bring powerful Xhosa dance to the stage, while DJ Kenzhero closes off the evening.

Grammy-nominated artist Somi and acclaimed singer-songwriter Msaki are part of the pan-African lineup.

The festival also confirmed Vuyo Viwe (Vuyo Tshwele) as the opening act competition winner, selected from 250 applicants nationwide. The 25-year-old Johannesburg-based flautist, composer, and vocalist is emerging as one of the city’s most exciting new voices.

Freshly minted in the jazz scene, Vuyo has shared stages with acts including Kujenga, Internet Athi, The Brother Moves On, and Sisonke Xonti, and has performed at spaces such as the Baxter Theatre and Nirox Sculpture Park. She blends South African traditional song forms with orchestral folk and alternative vocal melodies, layering electronic textures with classical instrumentation, uhadi sensibilities and ngoma time signatures.

Rooted in what she calls “Afro-esotericism”, Vuyo explores themes of blackness, womanhood, and resilience through ceremony-inspired performance.

“I am beyond honoured to share a stage with one of my earliest and most formidable sonic heroes,” she said.

Thandiswa said the festival aims to uplift emerging musicians and celebrate indigenous African music, with support from the department of sport, arts and culture’s Mzansi golden economy initiative.