WATCH | ‘No greater achievement’: Nandi Mbatha shares baptism experience

With a surge of celebrities becoming sangomas, the entertainment industry is now seeing many publicly giving their lives to Christ as they share more about their spiritual journeys.

Actress Nandi Mbatha is the latest celebrity to make her public declaration.

In an Instagram post, Nandi shared her baptism experience from six months ago, which she dubbed as “the greatest decision” she ever made.

“Well, here it is — I’ve found the most perfect love in Christ Jesus and now I can’t stop talking about it! After years of backsliding and giving Him half efforts and now fully dedicating my life to Him, my joy is made complete! I know no greater achievement than laying myself down for Him!”