‘Wedding Chefs’ returns for season 2 with Alphi Sipho as new host; entries now open

Alphi Mkhwanazi on comedy, authenticity and why he doesn’t call himself a comedian

SABC1’s popular culinary reality show Wedding Chefs is officially back for a second season and it’s turning up the heat.

Produced by Sothar Pictures, the powerhouse production house behind titles such as Higher Grade, Raw Silk, Plate It Up and Bone of My Bones, the new season promises even more drama, romance and mouthwatering moments.

Taking the reins as host is the charismatic Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi. The rising star has built a strong following as a content creator, TV presenter, event host, writer and entrepreneur and now steps into the kitchen arena as the show’s new “Best Man”.

Season 2 will see 21 elite culinary masters go head-to-head in a gruelling elimination gauntlet, all vying for the coveted title of The Ultimate Wedding Chef. Viewers can expect a faster-paced, more dramatic “reality-first” format, complete with blind dates, high-pressure culinary surprises and a grand finale worthy of an “I Do”.

As host, Alphi will serve as both referee and confidant, guiding couples and contestants from the first blind tasting right through to the final celebration. While tensions in the kitchen are set to reach boiling point, the heart of the show remains firmly rooted in love, joy and proudly South African wedding traditions.

Wedding Chefs season 2 is now in production, with a call for entries now open for chefs ready to prove they have what it takes to cater for the big day and claim the grand title.