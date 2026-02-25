ActionSA pays tribute to actor Webster Kutoane, memorial service details announced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA has paid tribute to its member, actor and community leader Webster Kutoane, describing him as a gifted performer and dedicated servant of the people.

In a statement issued by ActionSA Gauteng, the party said it was deeply saddened by his passing. Webster was not only known for his contribution to the arts but also for his leadership within the organisation, where he previously served as ActionSA’s regional chairperson in Lesedi.

“A gifted actor. A community leader. A respected colleague,” the statement read, highlighting the impact he made on screen and in public life.

Webster was widely recognised for his role as Poni Poni on e.tv’s drama series Isitha: The Enemy, where he won viewers with his memorable performance. Through his work on screen and stage, he brought powerful stories to life and left a lasting impression on audiences across South Africa.

Beyond the entertainment industry, ActionSA said he gave much of himself to community development and leadership, serving with passion and professionalism.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues in the arts and everyone whose lives he touched,” the party said.

The Kutoane family and ActionSA confirmed a memorial service will take place on Thursday at the Multipurpose Hall, Ext 3, Ratanda, Heidelberg at 2pm.

Further funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated in due course.