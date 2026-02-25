From power couple to separate paths: Passion Java and Lily part ways

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lily and Passion Java have decided to go their separate ways.

Flamboyant preacher Prophet Passion Java has confirmed that his marriage to Prophetess Lily has officially come to an end.

The outspoken clergyman’s split was revealed through an official statement shared by Lily Java, in which she confirmed that their marriage had been legally dissolved “for some time”.

“After prayer, counsel and much reflection, I want to formally acknowledge that my marriage has been legally dissolved for some time,” she wrote.

Lily said while their covenant as husband and wife has ended, their shared responsibility as parents remains intact. The couple share three sons.

“Our three sons continue to be our highest priority, and we are committed to raising them with stability, love, and intentional care,” she said.

She also made it clear that their lives and ministries will now move forward separately.

“We are no longer connected in marriage, leadership, or vision. Each of us is pursuing the individual path and assignment God has entrusted to us.”

Describing the decision as one made with “sobriety, clarity, and conviction”, Lily said choosing peace does not mean endorsing the past but rather choosing wisdom for the future.

“As we continue into new chapters, we ask for understanding, discretion, and prayer,” she wrote, also requesting that their names, callings and journeys be respected as distinct and separate.

She thanked supporters for their prayers and for allowing space and grace as they move forward individually.

Passion Java, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and high-profile ministry, has not publicly shared a detailed statement beyond the confirmation of the split.

