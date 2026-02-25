Metro FM apparel hits the streets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM has officially entered the fashion scene with the launch of its highly anticipated apparel line, Wear Metro FM.

The collection went live on Wednedsay, marking a major milestone for the station and its listeners.

The limited-edition nine-piece capsule collection is designed to embody Metro FM’s bold and vibrant spirit, giving fashion-forward fans a unique way to show their love for the brand. Once the pieces are gone, they’re gone for good, with no restocks.

“We are excited to bring Metro FM apparel to life, offering our audience a unique way to engage with the brand,” said Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa. “This venture aligns perfectly with our identity as an urban tastemaker and we can’t wait to share it with our loyal listeners.”

The premium collection features exclusive designs, sculpted fits and breathable fabrics, combining style and comfort for everyday wear.

To celebrate the launch, a series of activations will take place, including a pop-up store at the Metro FM Music Awards. Fans can also get their hands on the collection online and at select events, with a nationwide rollout planned in the coming months.

TimesLIVE