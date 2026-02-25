P.E.T, Thuso RSA, and August Child SA drop love anthem ‘Gama Lakho’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new love anthem is set to capture hearts this Valentine’s season. South African artists P.E.T, Thuso RSA, and August Child SA have teamed up on their latest single, Gama Lakho, which they describe as more than just a song; it’s a movement of love and energy.

“Gama Lakho was inspired by the deep connection between love, spirituality, and identity,” the trio shares. “It’s a reminder that love carries power and meaning.” The track is designed to leave listeners feeling grounded while uplifted by a sense of connection, human and divine.

The collaboration came together naturally. P.E.T brought the vision for the sound and enlisted award-winning producer Young Tune Beats to help craft the beat. Thuso RSA added his passion for storytelling and emotive vocals, while August Child SA, a seasoned songwriter, helped refine the lyrics to carry spiritual depth and a catchy hook.

“Songs like Gama Lakho slow the listener down and give them a moment to reflect,” P.E.T explains. “They’re not just heard; they’re felt, and that’s what makes them last.”

Since its release, the track has had positive feedback for its emotional depth, spiritual message, and the synergy between the three artists. Unlike their previous releases, this single is a deliberate response to the negativity around love. “Gama Lakho isn’t just a single; it’s a reminder that love is powerful, spiritual, and still worth believing in,” they add.

The recording process was a shared effort, with each artist bringing their own experiences with love and spirituality. “We all had a shared vision and discipline to create this piece of art,” they say.

With Gama Lakho, P.E.T, Thuso RSA and August Child SA are reminding fans that love is still worth celebrating in music and in life.