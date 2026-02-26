Amapiano star Daliwonga wows Milan runway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano star Daliwonga is flying the South African flag high, this time on one of the world’s biggest fashion stages.

The talented vocalist was recently spotted at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week, where he attended the highly anticipated Diesel FW26 Runway Show in Milan alongside a host of international models and creatives.

Daliwonga, known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping amapiano hits, rubbed shoulders with global names including Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza, as well as fashion personalities Yunou, Riisa Naka, Ly.as, Maligoshik and Celeste Dalla Porta.

Diesel's post (Facebook)

The Diesel FW26 showcase drew fashion heavyweights, influencers and trendsetters from across the globe, cementing its status as one of the standout runway moments of the season.

Daliwonga’s appearance signals yet another major crossover moment for amapiano, as the genre continues to influence global culture beyond music.

While he’s no stranger to serving bold looks on stage and on social media, this appearance marks a significant fashion milestone for the vocalist, positioning him among a growing list of South African artists making waves internationally.

From dominating playlists to stepping into high-fashion spaces, Daliwonga is proving that his star power extends far beyond the mic.