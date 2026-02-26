Chymamusique tweet sparks accident scene drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chymamusique stepped into controversy when his tweet from the scene of an accident sparked strong reactions.

Social media has been set abuzz after explosive allegations were made against members of emergency medical services (EMS), with tweeps weighing in on claims of misconduct at accident scenes.

Music personality Chymamusique sparked heated debate when he took to X to allege EMS personnel “steal at the accident scenes alongside the tow truck drivers”.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of reactions, comments and reposts as users shared mixed views on the matter.

Adding fuel to the fire, radio personality Mshana ka Malume also weighed in on the platform, posting: “Name one thing about this gang (EMS)?”

They steal at the accident scenes alongside the TOW TRUCK DRIVERS https://t.co/jsjkcCvqui — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) February 24, 2026

The comments section soon turned into a battleground, with some social media users echoing the accusations and sharing personal experiences, while others came to the defence of EMS workers, praising them for the critical and often life-saving work they do under extreme pressure.

An image circulating alongside the posts shows a woman dressed in an EMS uniform standing near emergency vehicles at what appears to be an accident scene, while another image features a man posing for a selfie inside a vehicle. The images have been widely shared, though it remains unclear whether the individuals pictured are directly linked to the allegations being discussed online.

At the time of publication, there has been no official statement from EMS authorities addressing the claims made on social media.

The controversy has again highlighted ongoing tensions and public scrutiny surrounding emergency response services and tow truck operators at accident scenes. a topic that has previously made headlines.

As the conversation continues to trend, many are calling for clarity and accountability, while others urge the public not to generalise or tarnish the reputation of all EMS workers based on unverified social media claims.

TimesLIVE