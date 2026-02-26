Ngizwe Mchunu, Nota Baloyi and others bring fresh fireworks to ‘Podcast and Chill’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ngizwe Mchunu, alongside others, brought a fresh energy to 'Podcast and Chill' with MacG. File photo.

Controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu, outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi, former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Steve Lekoelea and entertainment commentator Karas Mafashion are shaking things up after joining the popular platform Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The reshuffle launch took place on Tuesday evening at Theatre on the Square in Sandton City, where the new line-up was officially unveiled.

The quartet recently appeared on the chart-topping podcast, known for its no-holds-barred interviews and headline-grabbing moments and, as expected, the episode delivered fireworks.

Hosted by media personality MacG, Podcast and Chill has built a reputation for bringing together some of the country’s most talked-about figures for raw and unfiltered conversations — and this latest sit-down was no different:

Ngizwe, who has made headlines for his outspoken political views, did not hold back as he tackled current affairs and addressed public perceptions about him.

Nota, equally known for his controversial takes within the music industry, weighed in on industry politics, loyalty and accountability, sparking heated debate around power dynamics in entertainment circles.

Steve’s focus was on kasi football (with its characteristic township flair) and soccer in general.

Karas brought a pop-culture perspective, unpacking celebrity culture and the evolving media landscape.

The episode quickly gained traction on social media, with clips circulating widely and “Chillers” dissecting some of the bold claims made during the conversation. Supporters praised the panel for speaking candidly, while critics questioned some of the sentiments expressed.

Podcast and Chill continues to cement its place as one of South Africa’s most influential digital platforms, consistently trending after high-profile interviews.

With personalities as outspoken as Ngizwe, Nota, Steve and Karas in one room, it was always bound to be an explosive conversation, and it certainly did not disappoint.

