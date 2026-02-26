Power FM shakes up the airwaves with star-studded new line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lerato Mvelase has joined Power FM, shaking up the airwaves as the station unveils its star-studded new line-up.

Radio listeners are in for a fresh on-air experience as Power FM officially unveiled its brand-new line-up, bringing together some of the country’s most respected voices in media, politics and business.

The station announced that seasoned broadcaster Lerato Mvelase will be among the leading voices steering the refreshed programming schedule. Known for her sharp interviewing skills and commanding presence behind the mic, Lerato’s return to prime-time radio is expected to inject new energy into the station’s offering.

Joining her is veteran journalist and political commentator Mondli Makhanya, whose decades-long career in newsrooms has earned him credibility and respect across the media landscape. With his deep understanding of current affairs and fearless analysis, listeners can expect robust, no-holds-barred conversations that unpack the country’s most pressing issues.

Also forming part of the revamped roster is political analyst and former public servant Colleen Makhubela. Her background in governance and public policy is set to add a dynamic layer to discussions around leadership, accountability and service delivery.

Corporate leader and author Sello Hatang is another big name joining the Power FM family. Known for his thought leadership and work in driving social impact initiatives, Sello’s presence signals the station’s intention to broaden conversations beyond politics into business, leadership and societal change.

Rounding off the impressive list is media personality Clementine Mabena, whose engaging style and relatable voice have made her a favourite among audiences. Her addition further strengthens the station’s commitment to diversity in content and perspective.

The new line-up marks a strategic shift for Power FM as it positions itself for growth in a competitive radio landscape. By blending experienced journalists, political thinkers and corporate leaders, the station appears determined to offer a balanced mix of hard-hitting current affairs, insightful commentary and engaging lifestyle content.

Industry insiders say the move reflects a broader trend in South African radio, where stations are increasingly investing in credible, recognisable voices to build listener trust and loyalty.

While specific time slots and programming details are expected to be announced in due course, the unveiling alone has already generated buzz among loyal listeners and media watchers alike.

With this bold refresh, Power FM is clearly betting on experience, intellect and strong personalities to captivate audiences and, if early reactions are anything to go by, the airwaves are about to get a whole lot more interesting.

TimesLIVE