‘Buy chairs, not champagne!’ – ‘Generations: The Legacy’ star’s birthday wish warms hearts

While many people mark birthdays with luxury dinners and champagne, Generations: The Legacy actor Bongani Luvalo chose purpose over presents this year.

The star, affectionately known as the “Country’s Husband”, asked friends, supporters and corporate partners to skip the gifts and instead donate towards pupils in need at Nkumbulo Secondary School in Springs on the East Rand.

His bold birthday call, “Buy chairs, not champagne!” turned into a powerful community intervention.

The campaign resulted in the handover of 300 new classroom chairs, significantly improving learning conditions and helping restore dignity for pupils and teachers. Dozens of pupils also received new school uniforms and shoes, easing financial pressure on families while boosting pupils’ confidence.

The initiative culminated in a school academic awards ceremony, arranged and funded by Bongani, to celebrate top academic performers for the 2025 academic year.

Bongani Luvalo with the top achievers (Supplied)

White blazers were awarded to standout pupils across senior grades, including Vilakazi Buhle (grade 8), Nordino Dinercia (grade 9), Ngeyane Owam (grade 10) and Mkhabela Eddy (grade 11). The gesture reinforced pride, excellence and achievement. Recipients were also given academic support resources, including data assistance, to help them thrive in a digital learning environment.

Addressing pupils, Bongani encouraged discipline and integrity.

“A school can empower you with knowledge, but it’s your character that will set you apart,” he said. “Education opens doors, but consistency and discipline keep them open.”

The initiative also focused on wellbeing. Female pupils received a year’s supply of sanitary pads to help reduce absenteeism, while male pupils were given hygiene care packs to promote confidence and dignity.

In a long-term move, Bongani has secured corporate commitments to sponsor tertiary education opportunities for selected matric pupils graduating in 2027, creating a pathway from classroom excellence to university access.

By turning celebration into contribution, Bongani proved that birthdays may fade but legacies last.

