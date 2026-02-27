Everton Mlalazi’s Celestial Chorus and Great God Tour set to shake up Carnival City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel star Everton Mlalazi pulled out all the stops as he officially unveiled the second edition of the Celestial Chorus and Great God Tour at a dazzling launch in Sandton on Wednesday.

The evening brought together some of the biggest names in gospel music, turning the press launch into a full-blown celebration of faith, unity and world-class musical excellence. Among those in attendance were powerhouse voices such as Lebo Sekgobela, Nontokozo Mkhize and Dumi Mkokstad, underscoring how significant the event has become on South Africa’s gospel calendar.

Dumi Mkokstad and DJ Tira. (Supplied)

Powered by DJ Tira’s Afrotainment label, the launch marked the highly anticipated return of Celestial Chorus after its successful debut. This year’s edition is set to take place on March 21 at Carnival City from 6pm, and if the launch was anything to go by, fans are in for a truly heavenly experience.

Audiences can expect live renditions of songs from Mlalazi’s critically acclaimed Great God album, alongside a selection of beloved gospel favourites that have soundtracked countless moments of praise and reflection.

In a bold move, this year’s production will feature a breathtaking 100-piece symphonic orchestra, a rare spectacle in the local gospel scene further elevating the spiritual experience. Mlalazi will be joined on stage by a stellar line-up that includes Dumi Mkokstad, Mthunzi Namba, Mmatema, Mpumi Mtsweni, Janet Manyowa, Canaan Nyathi and Rudo Madindi, among many other artists.

Sacred space

The collaborative spirit behind the event reflects its core mission: to uplift, inspire and unite through music. Organisers say the aim is not only to deliver a top-tier live production, but to create a sacred space where communities can gather and celebrate their faith together.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Bridging Gaps Foundation has ensured that attendance at this year’s event will be free. The foundation has covered all associated costs, removing financial barriers and opening the doors for as many people as possible to be part of the divine celebration.

For Mlalazi, the Celestial Chorus is more than just a concert; it’s a calling.

The celebrated gospel musician has steadily built a reputation for his soul-stirring vocals and deeply moving lyrics. His latest offering, In His Presence 3: Great God, has resonated with audiences across borders, cementing his position as one of gospel music’s leading voices.

With a grand orchestra, an all-star line-up and a spirit of generosity at its core, the Celestial Chorus and Great God Tour is shaping up to be one of the most powerful worship gatherings of the year.